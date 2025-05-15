Dexter Schools Superintendent Chris Timmis retiring after 12 years of service

Dexter Community Schools Superintendent Chris Timmis has announced that he’s planning to retire from his position next year.

Chris Timmis was first hired as Dexter’s superintendent 12 years ago following a series of turnovers in the position. During Timmis’ tenure, he oversaw the development of Dexter Community Schools into a campus that offers lifelong enrichment from preschool through to the senior center.

He says with the recent passage of the school improvement bond, he has pushed his retirement date from November to February 2026.

“Looking at how long it takes to hire the next superintendent and transition times, etc., and getting that bond set up, I wanted to make sure to give the community enough notice to plan accordingly.”

Timmis says his next plan is to become an executive coach who will help schools advance their educational innovation and discover new ways to better serve their students.

