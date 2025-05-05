Pittsfield Township and Dexter Community Schools voters head to the polls on Tuesday

Residents in Pittsfield Township and the Dexter Community Schools District are voting Tuesday on several ballot measures.

Pittsfield Township voters will decide on public safety and parks millages, while Dexter Community Schools District residents will vote on a school improvement bond.

Director of Elections for Washtenaw County Rena Basch says the election board is centralizing voting locations for residents in Freedom and Lodi Townships, who will go to Scio Township Precinct 1, and those in Northfield Township will vote at Webster Township Town Hall.

This year has already seen higher voter turnout, as it is the first election since last November’s to use the permanent absentee ballot list.

“17,000 ballots were mailed out. 7,000 of those have already been returned. If you’re looking at two elections that cover about 46,000 voters, we’ve already got 15% voter turnout!”

Basch says while there have been discussions to consolidate voting dates to June and November, the county has no plans to change the number of election days.

