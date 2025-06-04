Ann Arbor Football Club women's team ranked #1 in nation

The women’s soccer team of the Ann Arbor Football Club is currently undefeated and the United Soccer League’s number one-ranked team in the nation.

Founded in 2014 with the women’s team formed in 2019, the Ann Arbor Football Club has become nationally recognized.

Club Director Jamey Amrine says support for the football club was growing before 2020, but the pandemic greatly impacted home support, from which they are still recovering. He adds thanks to the popularity of England’s Premier League and Mexico’s Liga MX, interest in soccer is rebounding.

“I think things like Welcome to Wrexham and Ted Lasso are really feeding interest in the sport. But I also think those things wouldn’t have come about without the popularity of international soccer.”

The Ann Arbor Football Club will have its next women’s game on June 11th and men’s game on June 7th at Pioneer High School, respectively.

