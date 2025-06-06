Ann Arbor State Senator introduces bills to lower Michigan's auto insurance rates

Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin has introduced a pair of bills to help lower the cost of auto insurance in Michigan.

Michigan’s auto insurance is among the most expensive in the country. One bill would cut rates by 10% across the board.

Irwin says a temporary 10% cut passed in 2019 has expired and now should be reinstated.

“Because these companies are gouging our residents, and there are many ways that we can strengthen and improve our insurance laws to protect our consumers. I’m interested in pursuing many of them, but this is certainly one that is straightforward."

The second would ban insurers from charging motorists more because of a previous lapse in coverage. Irwin says the penalty just discourages the uninsured from getting a policy.

Both bills have been referred to the Senate Committee of Finance, Insurance, and Consumer Protection.

