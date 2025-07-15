© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solutions sought after Gallup Park murals were destroyed by storms

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
One of the Embracing Our Differences Michigan Murals in Gallup Park that were destroyed by storms.
1 of 3  — IMG_7583.jpeg
One of the Embracing Our Differences Michigan Murals in Gallup Park that were destroyed by storms.
Nancy Margolis / Embracing Our Differences Michigan
One of the Embracing Our Differences Michigan Murals in Gallup Park that were destroyed by storms.
2 of 3  — IMG_7572.jpeg
One of the Embracing Our Differences Michigan Murals in Gallup Park that were destroyed by storms.
Nancy Margolis / Embracing Our Differences Michigan
One of the Embracing Our Differences Michigan Murals in Gallup Park that were destroyed by storms.
3 of 3  — IMG_7573.jpeg
One of the Embracing Our Differences Michigan Murals in Gallup Park that were destroyed by storms.
Nancy Margolis / Embracing Our Differences Michigan

A strong squall significantly damaged the billboard-sized art displays at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor over the weekend. Those running the outdoor exhibit are unsure if it can be restored this year.

Embracing Our Differences Michigan has, for the past four years, presented art murals celebrating diversity at the corner of Geddes Road and Huron Parkway. A storm over the weekend damaged the poles supporting the art, resulting in approximately $30,000 in damages.

Executive Director Nancy Margolis says the murals have served as a key component in local school field trips to allow students to explore and discuss the values of diversity.

“The banners are a spark for discussion about inclusion and diversity and how kindness helps all of us.”

Margolis says it will be difficult to secure the $30-40,000 needed to restore and reinforce the murals in time for the new school year.

The Embracing Our Differences art display at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti was unaffected by the weekend storms and remains open to the public.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News embracing our differencesAnn ArborYpsilantiGallup ParkRiverside Parknancy margolisSevere WeatherstormsArtDiversityequityinclusion
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content
  • WEMU's John Stockwell hangs out with Pikachu at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.
    WEMU News
    Pokémon GO Fest: 'Gotta catch ‘em all!' in Washtenaw County and beyond
    John Stockwell
    If you've witnessed someone walking while furiously poking and swiping at their phone, you may be watching the "Pokémon GO" phenomenon at play. The app-based game has been around nearly 10 years and has devotees all around the world, including right here in Washtenaw County. WEMU's John Stockwell is a part of the craze and went in search of others who have the obsession. He found them locally, and another 10,000 or so, at a "Pokémon GO" event on the East Coast. Join John for the fascinating journey of adults creating community while satisfying their inner child.
  • "Through Peace and Love We Unite" by Juliet H.
    WEMU News
    3rd Annual Diversity Day Celebration Sunday at Washtenaw Community College
    David Fair
    If you've recently visited Gallup Park in Ann Arbor or Riverside Park in Ypsilanti, you probably noticed some beautiful, colorful billboard-sized art installations. These come from the non-profit "Embracing Our Differences Michigan." That organization will hold its 3rd annual Diversity Day Celebration on Sunday, May 18th at Washtenaw Community College. WEMU's David Fair spoke with executive director Nancy Margolis about promoting and advancing diversity in our community.
  • Flooding at Curtis Park in Saline
    WEMU News
    Heavy rainfall could bring flooding in Washtenaw County
    Ana Longoria
    A Flood Watch is in effect from 8 PM tonight through 8 AM Thursday morning. As much as two inches of rain could hit portions of the region, and that's enough to cause some flooding. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has more on how best to prepare.