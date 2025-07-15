Solutions sought after Gallup Park murals were destroyed by storms

A strong squall significantly damaged the billboard-sized art displays at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor over the weekend. Those running the outdoor exhibit are unsure if it can be restored this year.

Embracing Our Differences Michigan has, for the past four years, presented art murals celebrating diversity at the corner of Geddes Road and Huron Parkway. A storm over the weekend damaged the poles supporting the art, resulting in approximately $30,000 in damages.

Executive Director Nancy Margolis says the murals have served as a key component in local school field trips to allow students to explore and discuss the values of diversity.

“The banners are a spark for discussion about inclusion and diversity and how kindness helps all of us.”

Margolis says it will be difficult to secure the $30-40,000 needed to restore and reinforce the murals in time for the new school year.

The Embracing Our Differences art display at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti was unaffected by the weekend storms and remains open to the public.

