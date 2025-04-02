Heavy rainfall could bring flooding in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County is bracing for significant flooding after the National Weather Service said the local area could see more than two inches of rain throughout Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Local officials are advising residents to stay in place and take preventive measures to help protect their homes or businesses from flooding.

Bonnie Wessler is the Director of Public Works for the City of Ypsilanti. She says residents and business owners should check their gutters in advance.

“Check around their home to make sure that all of their gutters and downspouts are clear and the areas around them are clear. That gets the water away from your home and helps to prevent flooding of your home.”

Wessler says residents should avoid driving in heavy rain. She adds if travel is necessary, it’s best to avoid driving through water because water can accumulate quickly and can conceal hazards that are hidden beneath the surface.

