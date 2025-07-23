Michigan Attorney General investigating ticket scam targeting Hill Auditorium

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating a ticket sales company after the University Musical Society at University of Michigan shared numerous reports of customers being scammed.

For the past year, some would-be attendees unknowingly purchased tickets from a reseller that overcharged for seats at Hill Auditorium performances. The reseller, Pure Tonic Marketing Ltd. based in the Seychelles, used the spoof website thehillauditorium.com to target concert attendees.

Sara Billmann is the Vice President of Communications at the University Musical Society (UMS). She says Attorney General Dana Nessel’s recent announcement of pursuing possible charges against the scammer comes as a much-needed relief.

“We’re so grateful to the attorney general’s office seriously and really pursuing it. And we just hope that we can all enjoy the performing arts together and come together as a community.”

Billmann says all UMS concert tickets should only be purchased through ums.org.

