Major road closures scheduled for downtown Ann Arbor

Over the coming weeks, several road closures will take place in Ann Arbor for repaving and building construction.

Lane Closure of East William Street between South Fifth Avenue and South Division Street

When: 7 a.m. Monday, July 28 - 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Why: Power Construction will be constructing scaffolding over the bike lane for the construction of the new building.

Detour route and other travel impacts:

Westbound East William Street vehicles will be detoured north on South Division Street then west on East Liberty Street then south on South Fifth Avenue back to East William Street.

Eastbound East William Street bicycle traffic will be detoured south on South Fifth Avenue then east on Packard Street then north on South Division Street back to East William Street.

Westbound East William bicycle traffic will be detoured south on South Division Street then west on Packard Street then north on South Main Street back to East William Street.

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on the south side of East William Street.

Emergency vehicles are advised to follow the posted detour.

Lane closures on Huron Parkway between Plymouth Road and Hubbard Road

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 - 7 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

Why: Pavement Maintenance Systems, LLC will be chip sealing, micro-surfacing, and placing pavement markings as part of a City’s Annual Street Preventative Maintenance Project.

Detour or other travel impacts:

Northbound vehicles traveling on Huron Parkway will be shifted to one lane before the Hubbard Road intersection.

Southbound vehicles traveling on Huron Parkway will be shifted to one lane before the Plymouth Road intersection.

A minimum of one Michigan Left will be maintained in both the northbound and southbound directions throughout the duration of construction.

Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic flow.

Pedestrian access will not be impacted.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

For the safety of all, please reduce speeds and drive cautiously through or around the area. The city thanks all in advance for their patience.

