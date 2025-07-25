Humane Society of Huron Valley seeks information on abandoned, starving dog

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking for help in the investigation of a possible case of animal cruelty after a starving dog was found on the side of the road in Ypsilanti.

The female bulldog mix was found Sunday abandoned near the intersection of Chalmers and Washtenaw Avenue. The dog named “Chickadee” by shelter staff is being treated by Humane Society veterinarians.

HSHV spokesperson Wendy Welch says it’s a reminder services are available to anyone who has a pet they can no longer care for.

“We have programs like our Bountiful Bowls Program, which helps folks out with food--with pet food. When there is an emergency situation, we have help with veterinary care. All sorts of things to support pet owners and help keep them loving and caring for their animals.”

Welch says they’ve already heard from several people who are willing to adopt “Chickadee.” First, she’ll require medical treatment and a carefully managed feeding plan to help her gain weight safely.

