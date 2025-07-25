© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Humane Society of Huron Valley seeks information on abandoned, starving dog

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:08 AM EDT
"Chickadee" was found abandoned near the intersection of Chalmers and Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti. She is currently being treated by Human Society veterinarians.
Humane Society of Huron Valley
/
hshv.org
"Chickadee" was found abandoned near the intersection of Chalmers and Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti. She is currently being treated by Human Society veterinarians.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking for help in the investigation of a possible case of animal cruelty after a starving dog was found on the side of the road in Ypsilanti.

The female bulldog mix was found Sunday abandoned near the intersection of Chalmers and Washtenaw Avenue. The dog named “Chickadee” by shelter staff is being treated by Humane Society veterinarians.

HSHV spokesperson Wendy Welch says it’s a reminder services are available to anyone who has a pet they can no longer care for.

“We have programs like our Bountiful Bowls Program, which helps folks out with food--with pet food. When there is an emergency situation, we have help with veterinary care. All sorts of things to support pet owners and help keep them loving and caring for their animals.”

Welch says they’ve already heard from several people who are willing to adopt “Chickadee.” First, she’ll require medical treatment and a carefully managed feeding plan to help her gain weight safely.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiHumane Society of Huron Valleyanimal abuseAnimal Crueltyanimalsdogs
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content