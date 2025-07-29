Dexter Township Board of Trustees considering allowing short-term rentals in certain areas

Dexter Township officials are considering plans on how to proceed with its short-term rental regulations.

Dexter Township formed the short-term rental committee after a resident requested that officials allow short-term rentals.

Lonnie Scott is Dexter Township’s Board of Trustees Supervisor. He says the committee has submitted its year-long findings to the board for review, alongside the planning commission’s recommendations. He adds that the community’s response so far has been mixed.

“Owners who live in those lakeside communities affected by things like noise or parties or things that can happen with people who are only there for a short amount of time is one of the primary concerns that’s been raised.”

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on August 12th to discuss further allowing short rentals, except in lakeside areas.

