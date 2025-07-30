Ann Arbor Public Works helping the city mitigate flood risk

Ann Arbor officials have been improving the city’s ability to mitigate floods caused by increasingly frequent and heavier rainfall.

Climate change has caused rainbursts that lead to an increase in urban flooding incidents.

Robert Kellar is the communications specialist for the city’s public services. He says the city is better prepared for climate change than most.

“We’re very aware of our environment. We’re very aware of the hydrology of the city and the surrounding area. And we’re constantly working. We’re constantly evaluating what we need to do to reduce those risks as much as possible.”

Kellar says thanks to community members and Stormwater Smart campaign efforts, the city can create floodplains, such as the Allen Creek Railroad Berm project.

He says residents can sign up for the Everbridge alert system to be informed about any future flood emergencies.

