Humane Society of Huron Valley animal shelter is over capacity

The animal shelter at the Humane Society of Huron Valley is beyond full capacity.

Over 500 animals are currently awaiting adoption and other medical treatments at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Wendy Welch is the Director of Communications and Marketing. She says the shelter is beyond capacity, due to them having many kittens and a change in where people go to get new pets.

“Since COVID, we’ve been getting full lately, and across the nation, there’s been a decline in adoption. And people are opting to get dogs from breeders versus going to the shelter, so we hope that will turn around soon.”

Welch says fostering is a way that the community can help the Humane Society open up shelter space. She says the Humane Society will supply food and toys to encourage people to foster pets.

