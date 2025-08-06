Voters in the Northville Public School District approve renewal of Sinking Fund Millage

Voters in the Northville School District have approved renewal of a 10-year sinking fun millage.

Northville Public Schools Northville High School

The Northville School District mostly serves students in Wayne and Oakland Counties. It does serve a small portion of Washtenaw County students from Salem Township. The district asked voters to renew a .94-mill tax levy. It is expected to generate over $4.1-million dollars in the first year of collection and will be used for school repairs and construction and technology upgrades.

