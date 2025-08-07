Rep. Dingell among Dems concerned about U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers' pro-Trump tariff stance

Michigan House Democrats are rallying against Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers' pro-Trump tariff stance.

Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is raising concerns that having a lawmaker who would approve President Trump’s tariff policy could harm the local economy. She says Republican Mike Rogers’ 2026 bid for Michigan senator needs to be addressed.

She says tariffs can be considered a strategic tool but Rogers’ support for Trump's continually changing tariffs would stymie Washtenaw County.

“Washtenaw County is being impacted in many different ways. The auto industry is an example of it. And what we clearly don’t need is any more rubber stamps.”

Dingell says curbing factors that would create uncertainty in Ann Arbor’s growth and investments is paramount. She says Washtenaw needs stability with lawmakers supporting it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

