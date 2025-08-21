AAPD in search of Peeping Tom going around U-M's central campus

The Ann Arbor Police Department has been receiving numerous reports of Peeping Tom incidents happening around the University of Michigan’s central campus area.

Officers from the Ann Arbor Police Department are patrolling around the north and south sides of the downtown area in search of any signs of Peeping Toms.

Sergeant Mark Pulford says the department’s been receiving numerous calls from mostly female victims who have witnessed someone looking into their homes.

“The suspect or suspects have been using either cameras or looking around the property to find objects that they can move close to windows to stand on in order to try to look into the windows or even get up onto like a second-floor balcony.”

Pulford says there have not been any solid descriptions of the perpetrators yet due to the incidents happening at night. He says while the department continues its search, residents should lock their windows and use blackout curtains to deter prowlers.

