U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell to hold town hall Thursday at EMU

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:08 AM EDT
(From L to R) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is holding a town hall meeting on the campus of Eastern Michigan University tonight. The 6th District Democrat will be joined by state legislators in the Student Center Ballroom beginning at 6 PM.

Taking advantage of Congress being in August recess, Dingell has been holding several town hall meetings across the district.

There’s been plenty to talk about. An issue Dingell says she expects to hear about tonight is the data center U-M looks to build in Ypsilanti Township.

“I’ve been very clear that I do not think the University of Michigan has been as effective in communicating as they need to. I did not hear about this project from the University of Michigan. I heard about it in the community.”

Dingell says she has invited some experts on the center to come to the town hall meeting to hopefully provide some answers. State Senator Jeff Irwin and local Representatives Jimmie Wilson Jr. and Jason Morgan are also expected to participate.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
