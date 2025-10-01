© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U-M hosts international forum on nuclear energy

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
The University of Michigan hosts a symposium on nuclear energy and policy on October 1, 2025.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251001_094435713_HDR.jpg
The University of Michigan hosts a symposium on nuclear energy and policy on October 1, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Nuclear Energy Agency Director-General William Magwood speaks at the U-M symposium on nuclear energy and policy.
2 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251001_084710291.jpg
Nuclear Energy Agency Director-General William Magwood speaks at the U-M symposium on nuclear energy and policy.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Kristy Hatman, director of state policy & external affairs, Nuclear Energy Institute; Peter Dietrich, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, DTE Energy, Michigan State Representative (R- Pauline Wendzel (R-39); and Katherine Peretick, Michigan Public Service Commissioner sit on a panel discussion regarding Michigan's nuclear energy future.
3 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251001_094520803.jpg
(From L to R) Kristy Hatman, director of state policy & external affairs, Nuclear Energy Institute; Peter Dietrich, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, DTE Energy, Michigan State Representative (R- Pauline Wendzel (R-39); and Katherine Peretick, Michigan Public Service Commissioner sit on a panel discussion regarding Michigan's nuclear energy future.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Scientists from around the world are in Ann Arbor for a symposium on nuclear policy, technology, and education.

The Global Forum was established by the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development’s Nuclear Energy Agency. The University of Michigan is the host.

NEA Director-General William Magwood says it’s appropriate, since it’s the students who will be shaping energy’s future.

“You will have to make the choices. You will have to make the effort to change the world for good, and there’ll be opportunities to make the world a better place for everybody, but there will also be opportunities to not do that.”

The meeting included a discussion on nuclear energy in Michigan.

DTE Chief Nuclear Officer Peter Dietrich says new power plants could be on the horizon, but there needs to be a federal backstop in place to limit energy companies’ financial risks.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborThe University of MichiganDTE Energy Co.nuclear energyEnergy Efficiencyenergysymposiumenvironmenttechnologyeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content