U-M hosts international forum on nuclear energy

Scientists from around the world are in Ann Arbor for a symposium on nuclear policy, technology, and education.

The Global Forum was established by the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development’s Nuclear Energy Agency. The University of Michigan is the host.

NEA Director-General William Magwood says it’s appropriate, since it’s the students who will be shaping energy’s future.

“You will have to make the choices. You will have to make the effort to change the world for good, and there’ll be opportunities to make the world a better place for everybody, but there will also be opportunities to not do that.”

The meeting included a discussion on nuclear energy in Michigan.

DTE Chief Nuclear Officer Peter Dietrich says new power plants could be on the horizon, but there needs to be a federal backstop in place to limit energy companies’ financial risks.

