Marijuana advocate slams new Michigan tax

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:22 AM EDT
Cannabis.
EyeEm Mobile GmbH
/
iStock
Cannabis.

The co-author of Michigan’s original recreational cannabis initiative is blasting the state’s tax hike on marijuana sales.

Jamie Lowell says he’s very unhappy Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a wholesale tax on marijuana to pay for road projects. The Legislature agreed to a 24% tax in the budget passed last week.

Lowell says it will be devastating to an already struggling cannabis industry. He also says the Legislature’s move was illegal.

“When a law is passed by a vote of the people as was the MRTMA, if there’s going to be an amendment to it, in this case it would be amending the tax structure that the voters voted on, it has to be done with a supermajority vote of the Legislature.”

The Michigan Cannabis Association has threatened legal action. Lowell says he’ll help the cause any way he can.

