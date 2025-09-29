Ann Arbor State Senator Irwin joins cannabis industry in fighting proposed marijuana tax hike

Cannabis industry supporters are heading to Lansing on Tuesday opposing a proposed doubling of the state marijuana tax. Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin says its passage could devastate the cannabis industry.

A bill passed by the state House last week would slap a 24% wholesale tax on marijuana products. The expected $420 million in additional revenue would be earmarked for Michigan roads.

Irwin says such a sharp increase would put dispensaries out of business and push sales underground. He says that’s what happening in California.

“Here in Michigan, most of the cannabis sales take place in a licensed, regulated, and taxed store. Where out in California, the majority of sales happen in the illicit market.”

Irwin that would reduce the tax revenue instead of increase it. He says there are other ways to raise revenue to fix the roads, like higher fees for heavy trucks.

A Senate vote is expected this week.

