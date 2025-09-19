City of Ann Arbor looking to change some commercial marijuana business regulations

Ann Arbor may be making some changes to its commercial marijuana facilities regulations.

One change would be to eliminate the 1,000-foot buffer requirement between K-12 schools and a facility. Under the recommended revisions, new marijuana buffers would be on a case-by-case basis.

Ann Arbor Planning Manager Brett Lenart says the current locations near schools have not been a problem.

“We have several facilities that are within 1,000 feet that have long been established, long been operating and, according to our police department, have not had any problems, let alone any problems, relative to any proximity or distance from schools.”

Another proposed change would eliminate the cap of 28 retailers in the city. There are only 21 currently operating.

The changes could be voted on by the City Council as early as October.

