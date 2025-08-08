© 2025 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor to reexamine marijuana ordinance

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Marijuana
Unsplash
Marijuana

Ann Arbor will be reviewing its marijuana ordinance as a new dispensary is being told it can’t open in a location where one previously existed.

Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency recently applied a more strict interpretation of the rule that prevents a dispensary from operating within 1,000 feet from a K-12 school.

The Kings High dispensary would be too close to Doughty Montessori. Owner Raymond Somich says they have all needed certificates, invested heavily, and signed a lease, only to now be told they can’t open.

“And after all this, we’re stuck at zero revenue because of the continuing horrific series of errors, oversights, misfeasance, and maybe malfeasance.”

A second dispensary is already operating within the limit. The state allows municipalities to reduce the 1,000-foot requirement, but Ann Arbor has yet to do so.

The City Council is directing the Planning Commission to review the Marijuana Facilities Provisions in the Uniform Development Code.

