Protestors gather at Ann Arbor construction site to support workers experiencing discrimination

Protestors marched at an Ann Arbor construction site on Packard Road Thursday morning. They wanted to raise awareness of a subcontractor on the site that admitted liability in racial discrimination case.

The protestors are objecting to developer Core Spaces employing United Electrical Contractors. Earlier, UEC admitted to racial discrimination at worksites and paid a settlement to former employees known at the “United Six”.

Their attorney, Richard Mack, says his clients want the public to know about the company’s past.

“We want to make sure that UEC is not doing this to other workers like they did to us. We’ve all lost our jobs. We all got fired because we complained. We don’t want other people to get fired if they complain. We want to make sure that there are checks and balances.”

The site known as Five Corners will be home to a 15-story high-rise apartment complex to serve University of Michigan students.

An email to Core Spaces seeking comment was not returned.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

