Ann Arbor State Rep. Morgan and Democrats slam GOP for quick vote to slash funding

Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan says he’s furious the House GOP has eliminated $650 million in appropriations through a rarely used procedure.

Morgan and other Democrats are outraged over the vote Wednesday that was scheduled with no notice. The House Appropriations Committee was able to do so through a law that allows the committee to shut down already approved multi-year projects.

Morgan says the cuts will mostly harm those in need.

“This list includes pretty egregious cuts to everything from buying wigs for children who are struggling with cancer to cash for pregnant and new moms for diapers and other critical baby supplies and mental health support for kids who have been sexually assaulted.”

Some of the local projects eliminated include state funding to expand Ann Arbor’s new election center and new firefighting equipment for Scio and Northville Townships.

