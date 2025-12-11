© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor State Rep. Morgan and Democrats slam GOP for quick vote to slash funding

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST
Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor)
Jason Morgan
/
Zoom
Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor)

Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan says he’s furious the House GOP has eliminated $650 million in appropriations through a rarely used procedure.

Morgan and other Democrats are outraged over the vote Wednesday that was scheduled with no notice. The House Appropriations Committee was able to do so through a law that allows the committee to shut down already approved multi-year projects.

Morgan says the cuts will mostly harm those in need.

“This list includes pretty egregious cuts to everything from buying wigs for children who are struggling with cancer to cash for pregnant and new moms for diapers and other critical baby supplies and mental health support for kids who have been sexually assaulted.”

Some of the local projects eliminated include state funding to expand Ann Arbor’s new election center and new firefighting equipment for Scio and Northville Townships.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureJason Morganmichigan house appropriations committeeMichigan DemocratsMichigan RepublicansScio TownshipNorthville Townshipmental health servicesmental healthchild carepregnancyhealth carehealthbudget cuts
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content