Dexter’s Christmas Eve 'Luminaries' tradition reaches 40 years

The streets in the City of Dexter will be lit up with candlelight tonight ushering in the night before Christmas.

The tradition of the Dexter Luminaries has held strong for 40 years.

Erin McKillen is the Chair of the Luminaria Project. She says they’re managing to distribute over 12,000 candles this year, thanks to support from local donors and the Dexter Chamber of Commerce. She adds displaying the Luminaries for decades has ingrained the tradition into Dexter.

“It’s a small-town, community tradition. People have grown up with it because we’re in that second-third generation.”

McKillen says as long as there’s outstanding community support like this year, she’s hopeful the Luminaria Project will continue for the next generation of Dexter residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

