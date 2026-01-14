© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ypsilanti Township to hold community meeting tonight on proposed data center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:10 AM EST
Ypsilanti Township Civic Center.
Ypsilanti Township
/
ypsitownship.org
Ypsilanti Township Civic Center.

Ypsilanti Township is holding a community meeting tonight to discuss the latest regarding the University of Michigan/Los Alamos Computational Data Center. It will be held from 6-9 PM at the Township Civic Center. All seats are taken.

During tonight's meeting, local officials will discuss what's known about the project.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says they're still working to get U-M to build the complex in a more preferable location than on Textile Road.

"The utility usage is industrial use. You just have to call it what it is, right? And to do it in areas that have had former automobile plants that have been closed, shuttered, demolished, it seems like a win-win."

Stumbo has asked U-M to consider using the old General Motors Hydramatic plant location but hasn't gotten a response. She says no one from U-M or Los Alamos is expected to attend tonight's meeting.

A recording will be made on the township YouTube page.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipBrenda StumboThe University of MichiganLos Alamos Laboratory Data Centerdata centerspublic forumPublic Input
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content