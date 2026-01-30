EGLE criticized for approving Wayne Disposal expansion

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has approved the expansion of the Wayne Disposal landfill in Van Buren Township. The decision is not going well with many local residents and officials.

The facility has been the subject of a lot of criticism with its willingness to accept hazardous waste materials from other states. It took a court order last year to prevent radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project from being stored on the site.

State Senator Jeff Irwin says he’s frustrated with EGLE’s decision.

“But I’m even more frustrated that our environmental regulators--our environmental cops on the beat--have to operate within the context of such weak laws. Our laws have been engineered in Michigan to protect polluters over clean water and clean air.”

In a statement, an EGLE spokesman says Wayne Disposal’s license renewal includes stronger protections for the community and environment. It also upgrades air monitoring and stricter reporting during construction and extreme weather events.

