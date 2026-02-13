U-M endocrinologist says gestational diabetes continues to rise

A type of diabetes diagnosed during pregnancy affects nearly 15% of pregnant women in the U.S.

Unlike other forms of diabetes, gestational diabetes does not often result in traditional diabetes symptoms. But high blood sugar levels during pregnancy can lead to serious complications, according to University of Michigan endocrinologist Jennifer Wyckoff.

“High glucoses during this time can lead to really large babies, higher risk of injuries for both the mom and the baby.

There’s also a risk of neonatal hypoglycemia. Wyckoff says this is when infants are exposed to high glucose levels in the third trimester and they overmake insulin. This can lead to low glucose levels or seizures in the immediate postpartum period. She says it’s important to get tested for high blood sugar before and immediately after birth.

