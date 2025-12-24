Rx Kids will continue services despite state funding elimination

The leadership of Rx Kids say they were shocked when a House committee unilaterally cut their state funding. But it promises that all families currently signed up for the program, including those in Ypsilanti, will get their assistance.

The Rx Kids program gives no-strings attached dollars to low-income expectant and new mothers across the state. But the elimination of $18.4 million in state funding already agreed to is hitting the program hard.

Rx Kids Founder and Director, Dr. Mona Hanna says they are responding as best they can.

“It took us a while to kind of learn more about what to do next, how this would impact the program, but throughout this difficult period, this program made a promise to moms and babies and communities. And we don’t back on our promises.”

Hanna says what the state funding elimination will likely mean is that they will not be able to expand the program as they had planned in the new year.

