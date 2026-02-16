© 2026 WEMU
Conversations on the importance of literacy in civic life to kick off in Chelsea

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 16, 2026 at 5:24 AM EST
Children's Literacy Network
/
childrensliteracynetwork.org

Misinformation and declining reading proficiency are reshaping how people engage with news and civic life. A series of conversations is kicking off on Tuesday to highlight the importance of media literacy.

The discussions begin with Lynette Clemeston, the Director of the Wallace House Center for Journalists at the University of Michigan. She’ll be joined by Children’s Literacy Network Executive Director Kristin Giant. Their talk will focus on the link between strong reading skills, media literacy and civic engagement.

Giant says they want to show the importance of literacy in everyone’s life.

“Without literacy, nothing else works, right? You can’t have a media literate populace if they can’t read. You can’t have a population with civic literacy if they can’t read.”

The first of 11 conversations will be held on Tuesday from 7-8 PM at Serendipity Books in Chelsea. It’s free and open to the public. It’s part of the Children’s Literacy Network’s 35th anniversary celebration.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
