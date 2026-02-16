Conversations on the importance of literacy in civic life to kick off in Chelsea

Misinformation and declining reading proficiency are reshaping how people engage with news and civic life. A series of conversations is kicking off on Tuesday to highlight the importance of media literacy.

The discussions begin with Lynette Clemeston, the Director of the Wallace House Center for Journalists at the University of Michigan. She’ll be joined by Children’s Literacy Network Executive Director Kristin Giant. Their talk will focus on the link between strong reading skills, media literacy and civic engagement.

Giant says they want to show the importance of literacy in everyone’s life.

“Without literacy, nothing else works, right? You can’t have a media literate populace if they can’t read. You can’t have a population with civic literacy if they can’t read.”

The first of 11 conversations will be held on Tuesday from 7-8 PM at Serendipity Books in Chelsea. It’s free and open to the public. It’s part of the Children’s Literacy Network’s 35th anniversary celebration.

