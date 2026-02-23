Scio Township issues new boil water advisory

A portion of Scio Township is under a new boil water advisory.

A broken water main required a boil water advisory over the weekend. That was lifted on Monday, but a new one was issued due to a low water pressure event.

Scio Township Utility Director Brandon McNiel says after repairs were completed, a wrong valve was turned.

“And so, we lost pressure at WISD, and the Honey Creek School, they were out of water pressure completely. And then, we just had low water pressure in the Upland District. And so, that whole area is under a new boil water advisory.”

McNeil says it usually takes about 48 hours for the testing to be completed to lift the advisory. He says, in the meantime, people in the affected areas should boil water before drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation or washing dishes, or use bottled water.

