Ann Arbor State Rep. Morgan expects Gov. Whitmer to focus on plans to build on accomplishments in office

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:27 AM EST
Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor)
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her final State of the State address tonight.

Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan says Governor Gretchen Whitmer has followed through on promises made in an era of economic uncertainty under President Trump’s administration.

Morgan points to passage of a comprehensive road and public transportation package that was part of a bipartisan funding deal and the governor’s education budget as examples. He says he expects her upcoming address to focus on how the state can continue to mitigate the negative impacts of federal policies.

“If I were the governor, I'd be focused on what we have control over here in our state and what we're doing to invest in businesses and to invest in manufacturing and support our industry and defend it against the federal attacks.”

The governor’s State of the State address begins at 7 PM.

