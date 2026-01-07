© 2026 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor State Rep. Morgan looks to end predatory home purchases in Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:18 PM EST
"For Sale" sign on Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan wants to stop what he calls predatory home purchases in Michigan.

The series of bills are aimed at stopping private equity firms, Wall Street investors and hedge funds from buying up homes in the state. They include adding a surtax on large investors who purchase houses in bulk.

Morgan says the massive buying drives up housing costs for millions of Michiganders.

“They’re buying up a bunch of housing in bulk and then either flipping it and charging a lot more or raising the rent, sometimes 30-40%, on the existing residents in rental housing just because they can.”

The bills also would require investors to disclose who owns the properties to show if shell companies are trying to hide large-scale activities.

All three bills have been referred to the Government Operations Committee.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
