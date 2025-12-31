Ozone House seeking alternative funding solutions for 2026

Ozone House in Ann Arbor is seeking alternative solutions to secure funding for its youth sheltering programs after this year’s federal cuts have impacted them greatly.

Ozone House was forced to put a pause on several programs this year, due to financial constraints from the federal government. That includes emergency short-term housing for those aged 18 to 24.

Development Director Steph White says Ozone House used to rely more on community funding. She says after experiencing difficulties securing federal monies, it might be time to revisit a more grassroots funding approach.

“There’s a lot of money in the federal government, and those federal grants are incredibly important; they’re also fickle. We can go back to relying on ourselves, saying we know that Ozone House is a part of our community.”

White says if funding can be secured next year, Ozone House can hire staffers to restore paused programs and renovate its drop-in center in Ypsilanti.

