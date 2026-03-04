© 2026 WEMU
Bill introduced in Michigan State Senate would repeal 24% marijuana tax

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:15 PM EST
Marijuana
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Marijuana

A bill has been introduced in the Michigan State Senate to repeal the 24% marijuana wholesale excise tax that went into effect this year.

Michigan saw a nearly 16% drop in marijuana sales in January from the previous year. It’s the largest month to month drop since legalization.

Ann Arbor Senator Jeff Irwin is a co-sponsor of the repeal. He says its passage was a bad choice.

“Now, we’re seeing the impact not just in terms of job losses and businesses closing down and all that business from other states coming here, we’re actually seeing host communities and K-12 schools are seeing a revenue hit as well.”

Estimates were that the tax would raise $420 million annually for road projects, but the latest numbers show revenues falling well short of expectations.

The bill has been referred to the Government Operations Committee.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
