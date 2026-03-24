Washtenaw County Sheriff Dyer and Commissioners settle dispute over Human Resources

Sheriff Alysha Dyer and Washtenaw County officials have reached a settlement ending a legal battle regarding authority over personnel. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The litigation originated when the County Commission voted in December to take over major portions of the Sheriff’s Human Resources Department. The move stemmed from an alleged incident involving a former Sergeant who was the subject of a sexual assault investigation. Dyer sued, stating the Commission overstepped its authority. The agreement keeps HR under Dyer and opens an independent investigation into the assault claims. Commission Chair Katie Scott says she’s happy with the deal.

“It helps us make sure there is clarity around how independently elected offices operate within a system that still requires accountability to the public and to taxpayers.”





In a statement Sheriff Dyer says she’s pleased the resolution has been rescinded and that all parties can now move forward.