State Rep. Reggie Miller introduces stronger legislation regarding data centers

When the Michigan State House returns next week, there will be a pair of bills regarding data centers for lawmakers to consider.

The bills were introduced by Van Buren Township Democrat Reggie Miller. One would close loopholes for colleges and universities for building or partnering on data centers. It would prevent access to local property tax abatements meant for education facilities or economic development.

Miller’s Chief of Staff, Jackson Pahle, says it will help keep the data centers on the tax rolls if that’s their primary function.

“Colleges are still able to build them. This is not a moratorium or a ban or anything, but it’s just so that colleges and these data centers aren’t double dipping on tax incentives.”

The second bill would require the centers to register with the state and disclose operational impacts, like energy and water use. It would mandate financial safeguards for possible environmental risks or decommissioning.

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