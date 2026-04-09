Rep. Carrie Rheingans calls for impeachment of President Trump and for Congress to exercise war powers

A local Michigan House Representative is gathering support for a national statement to call for constitutional action against President Trump due to the ongoing war with Iran.

Over 270 state legislators have signed a letter, spearheaded by Democratic 47th District House Representative Carrie Rheingans, addressed to the presidential cabinet and Congress.

Rheingans says the statement seeks to invoke the 25th Amendment to impeach President Trump and enforce congressional war powers. She says Trump’s actions against Iran are putting many at risk.

“Now is the time to use every possible tool that we have in our role as elected officials to protect our constituents, to protect our country, and to protect our Constitution.”

Rheingans says Trump circumventing congressional approval for the war with Iran and threats of committing war crimes against its people should not be tolerated.

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