Education omnibus package cutting U-M funding moves to Senate floor

An education omnibus package has moved onto the state Senate floor that would slash funding from colleges across the state.

The Republican-led Michigan State House of Representatives passed a budget that, if approved by the Senate, would result in the University of Michigan losing about $222 million in state funding for the next fiscal year.

Democratic 14th District Senator Sue Shink says she and her allies will fight to protect higher education. She says the loss of funding would hurt not just the University but also the Ann Arbor community.

“Those cuts would cost higher tuition for Michigan families, reduced access to top academic programs, cuts to lifesaving care, education and research, and setbacks to the economic growth that U-M helped drive statewide.”

Shink says negotiations for a hopefully fairer budget will take place in the Senate before the full state budget is put to a vote for approval.

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