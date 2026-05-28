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Judge grants permanent injunction blocking Manhattan Project radioactive waste heading to Wayne Disposal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:08 AM EDT
Wayne Disposal site near Van Buren Township.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Wayne Disposal site near Van Buren Township.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox on Wednesday granted a permanent injunction blocking Wayne Disposal from accepting radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project.

News of the injunction is being celebrated by western Wayne County officials and residents near the Van Buren Township site.

State Representative Reggie Miller calls it a major victory for all the communities that stood up against living near a radioactive waste dump. She says hearing about the ruling was pure joy.

“This posed a real risk to public health and our environment, and this didn’t happen overnight. As you know, it happened because people spoke up, stayed engaged and refused to back down.”

The waste originated at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers site in New York.

Wayne Disposal’s owner, Republic Services, said it disagrees with the court’s decision and plans to appeal. It says it’s a safe, well-managed facility specifically designed to handle such waste.

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WEMU News wayne countyVan Buren TownshipWayne DisposalReggie MillerMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureHazardous Wasteradioactive wasteenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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