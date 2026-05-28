Judge grants permanent injunction blocking Manhattan Project radioactive waste heading to Wayne Disposal

Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox on Wednesday granted a permanent injunction blocking Wayne Disposal from accepting radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project.

News of the injunction is being celebrated by western Wayne County officials and residents near the Van Buren Township site.

State Representative Reggie Miller calls it a major victory for all the communities that stood up against living near a radioactive waste dump. She says hearing about the ruling was pure joy.

“This posed a real risk to public health and our environment, and this didn’t happen overnight. As you know, it happened because people spoke up, stayed engaged and refused to back down.”

The waste originated at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers site in New York.

Wayne Disposal’s owner, Republic Services, said it disagrees with the court’s decision and plans to appeal. It says it’s a safe, well-managed facility specifically designed to handle such waste.

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