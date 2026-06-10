Huron River Watershed Council holds public meeting to discuss PFAS found in Dexter wastewater

The Huron River Watershed Council is holding a public meeting to discuss PFAS being detected in Dexter-area wastewater.

Daniel Brown is the Climate Resilience Strategist for the Huron River Watershed Council. He says wastewater treatment plants have been processing higher concentrations of PFAS around Dexter and Lyndon Townships. He says the water-resistant chemical is likely entering the sewer system from water runoff that has come into contact with consumer and industrial products containing PFAS.

“PFAS is in everything from personal care products to waterproofing on clothing, it’s in building materials in your home, it can be shed from non-stick cookware, so it can come from any number of things.”

The public meeting will be held at Dexter Township Hall on June 11th starting at 6 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

