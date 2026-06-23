Washtenaw County asking residents to participate in needs assessment

Washtenaw County residents are being asked to share their thoughts on what they see as the greatest needs of the community.

The survey is being conducted by the Office of Community and Economic Development. It asks participants to rank the most important needs of residents regarding education, employment, housing and other issues.

Human Services Policy Specialist Nicole Kennedy says it’s important to hear from the community of what their needs are.

“Is it health? Is it food? Education? Career training? Just because people are in leadership positions and can give out the funds doesn’t mean they exactly know best what the people in the community need.”

The survey includes 29 questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete. Participants can remain anonymous.

The OCED is the county’s Community Action Agency. The survey is a federal requirement to receive block grant funding.

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