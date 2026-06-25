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Washtenaw County celebrates bicentennial with youth rodeo

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Washtenaw County
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As part of its bicentennial celebration, Washtenaw County is holding a free youth rodeo on Friday.

The county is partnering with MSU Extension and 4-H to celebrate its long agricultural heritage. The event is designed to connect urban, suburban and rural communities to experience an important part of Washtenaw County’s history.

Ashley Hall is coordinating many of the bicentennial events. She says there also will be interactive programs ahead of the rodeo itself.

“From 3-6, we’ll have carnival-style games, we’ll have free food and we’ll have different exhibits that folks can walk around. We’ll also have someone doing line dancing lessons every hour on the hour.”

The event takes place at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds off Ann Arbor - Saline Road. The rodeo begins at 7 PM and is presented in partnership with Next Generation Bull Riding.

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WEMU News Washtenaw County Bicentennialwashtenaw countyMichigan State University ExtentionMichigan State Universityoutdoor activitiesSummer
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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