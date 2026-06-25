Washtenaw County celebrates bicentennial with youth rodeo

As part of its bicentennial celebration, Washtenaw County is holding a free youth rodeo on Friday.

The county is partnering with MSU Extension and 4-H to celebrate its long agricultural heritage. The event is designed to connect urban, suburban and rural communities to experience an important part of Washtenaw County’s history.

Ashley Hall is coordinating many of the bicentennial events. She says there also will be interactive programs ahead of the rodeo itself.

“From 3-6, we’ll have carnival-style games, we’ll have free food and we’ll have different exhibits that folks can walk around. We’ll also have someone doing line dancing lessons every hour on the hour.”

The event takes place at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds off Ann Arbor - Saline Road. The rodeo begins at 7 PM and is presented in partnership with Next Generation Bull Riding.

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