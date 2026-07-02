Ypsilanti State Rep. Wilson hopes education funding spared in budget decisions

The Michigan legislature is in session today as it continues to work on a budget. Like last year, lawmakers missed yesterday’s deadline to come up with a spending plan.

Ypsilanti State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. says he wants to see a focus on education funding. He says he wants to see more funding for before-and-after-school programs and literary support in all school districts. He also wants to see improvements in mental health support for students with fewer state stipulations.

“This year, I think that most of us legislators have expressed concerns over just to get the mental health dollars in place. Don’t try to put in all these extra stipulations. Let the school districts utilize how they see fit.”

Wilson also says he wants to see the Community Violence Intervention Fund expanded. The state created the office a few years ago, but there are many groups, particularly in Ypsilanti, that have or are developing programs.

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