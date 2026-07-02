© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ypsilanti State Rep. Wilson hopes education funding spared in budget decisions

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).

The Michigan legislature is in session today as it continues to work on a budget. Like last year, lawmakers missed yesterday’s deadline to come up with a spending plan.

Ypsilanti State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. says he wants to see a focus on education funding. He says he wants to see more funding for before-and-after-school programs and literary support in all school districts. He also wants to see improvements in mental health support for students with fewer state stipulations.

“This year, I think that most of us legislators have expressed concerns over just to get the mental health dollars in place. Don’t try to put in all these extra stipulations. Let the school districts utilize how they see fit.”

Wilson also says he wants to see the Community Violence Intervention Fund expanded. The state created the office a few years ago, but there are many groups, particularly in Ypsilanti, that have or are developing programs.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureJimmie Wilson Jr.Ypsilantimental health servicesmental healthPublic SafetyeducationMichigan State Budgetfiscal year budgetbudget
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content