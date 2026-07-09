Whitmer, Slotkin endorse Christopher Taylor reelection

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor has picked up the reelection endorsement of two of Michigan’s most prominent Democrats.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin say Taylor is leading the effort to expand access to housing in Ann Arbor. They say he’s championed other important developments in the city.

For his part, the mayor says he’s very proud to have earned their endorsement.

“They work hard every day to make sure that the government provides results. They know Michigan, they know Ann Arbor, and I think they recognize that that’s exactly what we’re doing here in Tree Town.”

Taylor has the endorsement of many on the establishment side of the Democratic Party in Washtenaw County. His challenger, Yousef Rabhi, has the backing of many those challenging the status quo.

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