City of Ann Arbor will benefit from Congressional housing bill

The recently enacted Congressional housing bill will have some benefits for Ann Arbor.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act went into effect last week without President Trump’s signature. It overwhelmingly passed both the House and Senate.

Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says one welcomed section of the legislation has the passage of a federal housing inspection applying to multiple departments.

“I can tell you we have usually have four to five different entities doing inspections of our properties every single year. And so, eliminating additional inspections is going to save a lot of time and money.”

Hall says it’s not known when the act’s changes will be implemented. She says that will be up to HUD as it turns them into programs and policies.

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