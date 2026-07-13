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City of Ann Arbor will benefit from Congressional housing bill

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:52 PM EDT
Rendering of Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
LBBA
Rendering of Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.

The recently enacted Congressional housing bill will have some benefits for Ann Arbor.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act went into effect last week without President Trump’s signature. It overwhelmingly passed both the House and Senate.

Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says one welcomed section of the legislation has the passage of a federal housing inspection applying to multiple departments.

“I can tell you we have usually have four to five different entities doing inspections of our properties every single year. And so, eliminating additional inspections is going to save a lot of time and money.”

Hall says it’s not known when the act’s changes will be implemented. She says that will be up to HUD as it turns them into programs and policies.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Housing CommissionJennifer HallU.S. House of RepresentativesU.S. SenatecongressFederal Governmenthousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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