Two candidates vying for soon-to-be-open 3rd Ward seat on Ann Arbor City Council

Early voting for the August Primary election begins on Saturday in

Washtenaw County. In Ann Arbor, two Democrats are running for the open Third Ward seat on City Council.

Ashley Hall is no stranger to politics having worked on the federal, state and local levels. She currently serves as Communications and Operations Manager for the County Commission. She says helping bring more housing to Ann Arbor that people can afford is a top priority.

Ashley for Ann Arbor Ashley Hall.

“And the only way to accommodate that is to build more housing because, otherwise, the people with the most resources are simply going to outbid everyone else for the housing that already exists.”

Ryan Bartholomew is Policy Director for State Representative Carrie Rheingans. He says he’s running for City Council to be a voice for those he says have been forgotten.

Ryan B. for Ward 3 Ryan Bartholomew.

“We’ve seen a City Council that has been deferential to corporate interests, while many working-class people, families, and seniors in our community have really been struggling.”

The winner of the primary is expected to replace outgoing council member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, who declined to run for reelection.

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