Ann Arbor Public Schools seek Sinking Fund Millage renewal

Voters in the Ann Arbor School District are being asked to renew its Sinking Fund Millage. It’s the money used in part for renovations and construction.

The renewal is for ten years at the current levy of just over 2.4 mills. It would generate more than $33.7 million the first year.

Sinking fund millages cannot be used for salaries or other operating expenses. Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks says it’s been used for projects like school construction and security improvements.

“We have also utilized the Sinking Fund for electric vehicle infrastructure and, recently, some continued ongoing investments in our school infrastructure.”

If the Sinking Fund fails, it would not affect the school construction projects already taking place. However, Parks says it could change future projects and require the district to dip into the general fund for general building maintenance.

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