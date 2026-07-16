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Ann Arbor Public Schools seek Sinking Fund Millage renewal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Public Schools officials commemorate the groundbreaking of the new Mitchell Elementary School on April 11, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools officials commemorate the groundbreaking of the new Mitchell Elementary School on April 11, 2025.

Voters in the Ann Arbor School District are being asked to renew its Sinking Fund Millage. It’s the money used in part for renovations and construction.

The renewal is for ten years at the current levy of just over 2.4 mills. It would generate more than $33.7 million the first year.

Sinking fund millages cannot be used for salaries or other operating expenses. Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks says it’s been used for projects like school construction and security improvements.

“We have also utilized the Sinking Fund for electric vehicle infrastructure and, recently, some continued ongoing investments in our school infrastructure.”

If the Sinking Fund fails, it would not affect the school construction projects already taking place. However, Parks says it could change future projects and require the district to dip into the general fund for general building maintenance.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsJazz Parkssinking fund millagemillageinfrastructureeducationAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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