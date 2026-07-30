© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two candidates running in the Democratic Primary for 32nd Michigan House District

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 30, 2026 at 7:54 AM EDT
Michigan House of Representatives
Wikimedia Commons
Michigan House of Representatives

There is only one State House district in Washtenaw County holding a primary election. It’s the 32nd where incumbent Jimmie Wilson Jr. is being challenged by Bill Riney.

The district comprises of Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township, along with parts of Superior and Pittsfield Townships.

Wilson is running for a third term in the state House. He was formally a member of the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees.

Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).

Wilson says one of the things he’s focusing on is passing better data center regulations.

“In the Legislature, there’s no appetite to repeal the original sales and use tax exemption. There doesn’t seem to be an appetite for a moratorium. And so, we need to get some guardrails in place ASAP.”

Riney was unable to work out a time to speak to WEMU. He’s an environmental activist who previously ran for the state House in the 2010 and 2018 Democratic primaries.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan Legislaturewashtenaw countyJimmie Wilson Jr.William RineyMichigan DemocratsAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content