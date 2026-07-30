Two candidates running in the Democratic Primary for 32nd Michigan House District

There is only one State House district in Washtenaw County holding a primary election. It’s the 32nd where incumbent Jimmie Wilson Jr. is being challenged by Bill Riney.

The district comprises of Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township, along with parts of Superior and Pittsfield Townships.

Wilson is running for a third term in the state House. He was formally a member of the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees.

Michigan House Democrats / housedems.com Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).

Wilson says one of the things he’s focusing on is passing better data center regulations.

“In the Legislature, there’s no appetite to repeal the original sales and use tax exemption. There doesn’t seem to be an appetite for a moratorium. And so, we need to get some guardrails in place ASAP.”

Riney was unable to work out a time to speak to WEMU. He’s an environmental activist who previously ran for the state House in the 2010 and 2018 Democratic primaries.

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