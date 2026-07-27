Two Republicans running for GOP nomination in Michigan 32nd House Seat

While most of the focus in Washtenaw County has been on the Democratic Primary elections, two Republicans are facing off for a November ballot slot in the 32nd State House District.

The district encompasses Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township and parts of Superior and Pittsfield Townships. Martin Church was the Republican nominee for the district the past three elections. He says he’ll continue to run until things change in Lansing.

“We keep being burned as the taxpayers of this community, and if somebody doesn’t run, there’s no option.”

Martin Church Michigan 32nd House District GOP candidate Martin Church.

Church is being challenged by Mike Eller. He says he’s running because it’s gotten too expensive to live in Michigan.

“They’ve blown up the budget from 2019 where it was $58, $59 billion. And now, it’s like $83 billion.”

Mike Eller Michigan 32nd District GOP candidate Mike Eller.

The primary winner will face either incumbent Democrat Jimmie Wilson Jr. or his challenger Bill Riney in November. U.S. Taxpayers candidate John Tatar will also be on the ballot.

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