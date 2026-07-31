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Ann Arbor's Ward 1 City Council member likely to be decided on Tuesday

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall
Heritage Media
/
creativecommons.org
Ann Arbor City Hall

Voters in Ann Arbor’s First Ward will be electing a City Council member on Tuesday.

Incumbent Cynthia Harrison says she is running for reelection to continue serving the people of Ann Arbor she says are too often overlooked. She says one of her favorite accomplishments was spearheading passage of the Driving Equality Ordinance to limit the reasons a motorist can be pulled over.

Cynthia Harrison.
Cynthia Harrison
Cynthia Harrison.
“We were the first in Michigan to do it. The county has followed suit. So, yeah, I’m very proud of that ordinance.”

Harrison is being challenged by Rebecca Arends. She wants the City Council to be more accountable to residents.

Rebecca Arends.
Rebecca for Ann Arbor
Rebecca Arends.
“A lot of people are really frustrated. And I have a very strong hard work ethic, and I’m ready to put it to work as I’ve already done in the last seven months of my campaign.”

Harrison championed the recent creation of an unarmed response team. Arends says the program needs clearer criteria of when it would be dispatched for her support.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilCynthia HarrisonRebecca ArendsAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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