Ann Arbor's Ward 1 City Council member likely to be decided on Tuesday

Voters in Ann Arbor’s First Ward will be electing a City Council member on Tuesday.

Incumbent Cynthia Harrison says she is running for reelection to continue serving the people of Ann Arbor she says are too often overlooked. She says one of her favorite accomplishments was spearheading passage of the Driving Equality Ordinance to limit the reasons a motorist can be pulled over.

Cynthia Harrison Cynthia Harrison.

“We were the first in Michigan to do it. The county has followed suit. So, yeah, I’m very proud of that ordinance.”

Harrison is being challenged by Rebecca Arends. She wants the City Council to be more accountable to residents.

Rebecca for Ann Arbor Rebecca Arends.

“A lot of people are really frustrated. And I have a very strong hard work ethic, and I’m ready to put it to work as I’ve already done in the last seven months of my campaign.”

Harrison championed the recent creation of an unarmed response team. Arends says the program needs clearer criteria of when it would be dispatched for her support.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org